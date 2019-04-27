Seven traffic offenders in Edo get community service

Seven motorists who were arrested by the Edo State Traffic Control Management Agency (EDTSMA) for contravening traffic rules and regulations in Benin City, have completed different forms of community service, as punishment for their offence.

Head of Operations, EDTSMA, Osamuyi Macaulay, in a chat with journalists, said the community service is a new measure introduced by the agency to discourage motorists from flouting traffic rules and regulations.

He said when traffic offenders are arrested, they will be made to undergo community service such as sweeping, cleaning of drainage, among other options, adding that other measures that will be introduce will include payment of fines.

“This is a new initiative and it will continue. Later, other measures like impounding vehicles and paying fines will be introduced. This is the first time we are embarking on this,” Macaulay noted.

Among the motorists who completed the community service include Mr. Austin Nfere, Monday Ibuedefe and Endurance Joseph.

Mr. Austin Nfere said after being shown video evidence of him flouting traffic regulations, he pleaded guilty to the offence and served out his punishment.

Monday Ibuedefe said he has learnt a vital lesson and will exercise patience going forward so as not to fall foul of traffic laws.

Another traffic offender, who has also completed the community service, Endurance Joseph, commended EDTSMA for not extorting money from traffic defaulter. “The option of community service is most welcome, as it would ensure that people face punishment for breaking the law instead of buying their way out,” he said.