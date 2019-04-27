Lush Hair Dazzles Lagos NYSC Members

As part of efforts to promote socialisation among the youths, fast growing hair brand, Lush Hair, has sponsored ‘Miss Bold and Beautiful’ beauty pageant organised by the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) in Lagos State.

The ‘Miss Bold and Beautiful’ pegeant, which is adjudged to be one of the enthralling and best social activities at the NYSC Iyana Ipaja orientation camp in Lagos, is usually a tough contest amongst plus sized ladies, where representative of each platoon emanating from different states across the country, gets to exhibit both beauty and brains to emerge as the overall winner for a particular batch.

At the end of the activity, Miss. Jackie Ibiso from Rivers State, representing platoon 1 emerged the overall winner of the contest among the nine other contestants. This was after she scaled through the series of set criteria, such as confidence display, composure, and test of intelligence, which also included current affairs questions.

Part of prizes offered the overall winner was a free hair makeover for three months, amidst other luxury gifts.

Speaking on the initiative, Brand manager of Lush Hair, Sukhum Pannu, explained that the brand was ever willing to support any initiative that was synonymous with women and beauty.

He said: “Lush Hair is a proudly Nigerian quality brand specially designed to meet the beauty needs of the African woman, which is why we will always be inclined towards supporting strategic women-oriented activities, the brand stands for confident, modern and trendy women.

“Miss Bold and Beautiful contest is a very special activity here on camp that encourages women to always stay beautiful, confident and always on top of their game, irrespective of their background, societal status or body size, which is exactly what the brand largely stands for.

Also speaking at the ecent, the Lagos State NYSC Camp Coordinator, Prince Mohammed Momoh, commended the Hair brand for keeping the social engagement alive and making it a memorable one for the corps members.

Appreciating the brand’s gesture, winner of the contest, Jackie Ibiso, said, “it is such a honour to have come top among my beautiful colleagues. This contest has also helped to further boost my sense of confidence; I must thank the Lush Hair brand for presenting such opportunity in an interesting way.”