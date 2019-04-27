Hyundai Motor Names Simon Loasby Head of Styling Group

Hyundai Motor Company announced that Vice President Simon Loasby, Director of Hyundai Design in China, has been promoted to Head of Hyundai Styling Group at Hyundai Design Center in Korea.

Since his arrival at Hyundai Motor in mid-2017, Mr. Loasby has played an integral role in defining Hyundai’s design identity in China, spearheading introductions of new models with stylish design language, including the LaFesta sporty sedan.

“I’m honored to be able to contribute to the enhancement of Hyundai’s global design capability,” said Simon Loasby. “At a time of enormous change in the industry, I’m looking forward to this new journey for the development of exciting, innovative concepts and unique aesthetics for Hyundai vehicles. I’m also excited to support value creation and positive brand experience for our customers“

In his new role, Mr. Loasby will oversee design strategy and direction for Hyundai models worldwide, reporting to SangYup Lee, Head of the Hyundai Design Center, and Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Design Officer of Hyundai Motor Group.

Mr. Loasby’s position as Director of China Design will be succeeded by Vice President Minchul Koo, who is currently the Head of Hyundai Exterior Design Group.

“I am confident that the addition of Simon to the main design center in Korea will greatly enhance our ability to spread our design philosophy to the next generation of vehicles. With seamless global collaboration and transparent communications, we will advance Hyundai’s long design tradition to meet the rapidly-changing needs of our customers in this dynamic new era,” said Executive Vice President Luc Donckerwolke.

Mr. Loasby’s key role will be to lead the further development of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, Hyundai Motor’s new design identity. Relying on the signature design of Hyundai Motor, upcoming vehicles will reflect Hyundai’s design philosophy with a harmony of proportion, architecture, styling, and technology, incorporated with fresh, modern taste. Based on his industry experience, Mr. Loasby will add insight to create emotional value and desirability in vehicles through design.

Mr. Loasby, 51, earned a Master’s Degree in Vehicle Design from the world-renowned Royal College of Art in London, and studied Mechanical Engineering at the University of London.

Prior to joining Hyundai, Mr. Loasby spent 10 years in China as Director of Design for Volkswagen Group China, working on numerous high-profile projects for Chinese customers, following leadership roles at Rolls-Royce and Bentley Motor Cars.