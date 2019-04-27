Culinary Delight Berths in  Nigerian  Food Sector

Culinary Delight has announced its entrant into the Nigerian fast food space with the launch of different food brands that cater to individual taste.

This is even as experts have predicted a boom in the food space as consumers become more aware and knowledgeable.

Speaking during the launch at the company’s office in Ilupeju, Lagos, General Manager of the company, Mr. Charles Ovat Peter, revealed that the firm was announcing its presence with its two flagship brands, namely, Pizza King and Mama Mia.

According to him, the Pizza King comes in different variants and sizes of Pizza while Mama Mia serves rice meal options and chicken relishes from across the world.

“We are very excited to welcome Nigerians to a unique concept in catering and restaurant services. Our vision is to set up several brands catering to different global culinary trends. We will be stepping things up several notches in terms of quality, pricing, packaging and variety at Mama Mia where we will offer cuisines from all over the world, initially offering Chinese, Persian and Indian dishes.

“The menu will be regularly updated to include new and exotic dishes popular worldwide, with an emphasis on rice meals.

“At Pizza King, we aim to understand our customers’ tastes and preferences and introduce new flavours based on local tastes and demand. We have launched with nine pizza variants – the classic margherita, spicy Hawaiian, chicken suya, chicken tandoori, vegetarian exotic, minced beef pepperoni, butter chicken, butter cottage cheese”, he said.

While expressing confidence in the market potential, Peter disclosed that in the nearest future, the organisation was looking at expanding from current kitchen concept model to setting up stand-alone outlets for each of the brands they have launched, in the nearest future.