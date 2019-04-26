Kogi Assembly Passes over 50 Bills in 19 Months

Gov Bello signs 40 into law

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

The Kogi State House of Assembly has passed over 50 bills into law since the last 19 months, with 40 of such bills already assented to by Governor Yahaya Bello.

The Speaker, Hon. Prince Matthew Kolawole disclosed this yesterday at the governor’s office in Lokoja during the signing of eight utility bills into by Bello.

According to him, the sixth assembly under his watch was determined to partner the other arms of government and relevant stakeholders to make laws that will promote good governance in the state.

He said: “Many of the bills are revenue driven in nature and were initiated by the executive to boost the revenue base of the state. With the bills being signed into law, the state will start to witness unprecedented development.

“More bills will be ready for assent next week for the governor to append his signature, and all these are geared toward fast tracking the development of the state.”

According to him, the bills after assent will have direct impact on the lives of the citizens, stressing that the Bill on the Law to provide for the Establishment of Kogi State Youths Development Commission, Implementation of Sustainable Youth Policy and other Matters Connected therewith, would transform the state in the area of youth development and encourage the state to access funds from international donors.

He expressed gratitude to the governor for assenting to the bills and not allowing efforts invested by the lawmakers to go in vain.

Addressing journalists shortly after signing the bills into law, Bello said in view of the prevailing economic challenges, there was need to look inwards to make the state financially viable, adding that the bills signed into law would help improve the revenue generation base of the state.

“We cannot continue to depend on federation account, hence the need to look inwards. Efforts have been put in place to ensure we get this job done and we have centred these bills on the critical sector of our development which also has to do with youths and sports.

“God has made us leaders today. Any responsible government must think of the future, and that’s exactly what we are doing. These bills will help further solidify the future and economy of our dear state.

“I want to sincerely appreciate the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Hon. Mohammed Sanni for painstakingly taking time to go through all the bills. We hope to sign others. We have never had it this good. This is a clear demonstration of harmony, synergy, integration, understanding, and cooperation amongst the arms of government under our leadership,” the governor added.

He also commended the 6th assembly for a job well done, noting that this would be the first time Kogi State House of Assembly would be passing such number of bills within a short period,