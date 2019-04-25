New Technology Firm Unveiled

By Emma Okonji

A new business and technology solutions firm has been launched.

The company has promised to partner with enterprises and governments to accelerate development and transformation in Africa.

The new organisation called ‘Verraki Partners,’ is focused on implementing technology and business solutions designed inherently for Africa, while also curating business ventures to unlock new sources of growth across the continent.

Led by foremost corporate professionals as well as former Accenture leadership in Nigeria, the promoters of Verraki have promised to apply their global expertise and local insights to partner with enterprises and governments to accelerate the development and transformation of Africa by providing business solutions uniquely tailored for Africa.

“Verraki is asserting its capability not only to provide tailored business solutions across Technology, Advisory and Ventures, cutting across the social sector, services and real sector, but also focused on working with its clients to provide solutions to Africa’s seemingly intractable challenges,” they said.

Unveiling its new corporate identity during an interactive session held in Lagos recently, the Managing Partner, Mr. Niyi Yusuf, who until now was the Country Managing Director for Accenture in Nigeria, explained that Verraki would be working with enterprises and governments to ignite opportunities and unleash their potential to create a better future.

“Professional services firms in Africa are currently at an inflexion point. Digital technologies, revolutionary ideas and new business models are creating disruptions and new factors such as agility, flexibility, risk tolerance, cost-leadership, value for money and entrepreneurship are key requirements for success.

“Verraki’s birth at an auspicious time like this is driven by our understanding of clients’ needs and our desire to harvest the opportunities the disruption brings and participate fully, via a rebalance and reconfiguration to address the specific needs of the market,” Yusuf said.

He added: “We are now able to expand our services to cover more sectors of the economy, to service different types of clients (small and big, local and multinational) and invest in the market while taking measured risks and developing relevant home-grown solutions that will be needs-based and affordable, offering significant value for money.

“As the African Union launches the Africa Continental Free Trade Area in 2019 to create a single continental market for goods and services, with free movement of business persons and investments, we are excited about the prospects on the continent and look forward to contributing to Africa’s transformation via fit-for-purpose solutions and working with leading enterprises and governments to drive their capacity and motivation for change.”

Following the reorganisation of Accenture operations in Nigeria, Verraki is now a registered business intermediary for Accenture in Nigeria. Services to Accenture clients in Nigeria will now be delivered through Verraki Partners and Accenture will continue to support and provide services to Verraki, including delivery support and access to specialised skills on projects as applicable.

He said Verraki would also develop technical support agreement for specialised support provisioning with other global companies in USA, Europe, China, India among others as required.

The pioneering leaders of Accenture in Nigeria, Adedotun Sulaiman and Omobola Johnson are supporting Verraki as advisors and would work with its leadership to drive its transformation agenda with Africa’s enterprises and governments.