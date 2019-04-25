Corona College Matriculates 82 Students

The Corona College of Education (CCED) has matriculated a total of 82 students for the 2018/2019 NCE/PDE programme.

The ceremony involving 70 Professional Diploma in Education (PDE) students and 12 Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) students, was attended by the School Bursar, Mr. Adewale Soremi; the Deputy Provost, Mrs. Esther Abakasanga; the Provost, Dr. Martin Obinyan; the Registrar, Mrs. Joan Omole; the Dean, Mrs. Vera James; the HOD ECE/PED, Mr. Opeolu Tells; and the HOD GSE/EDU, Mr. Augustine Mardi “As today’s occasion qualifies you to be addressed as great students of Corona, you must therefore avoid anything that will bring disrepute to the institution,” the provost advised the students.

The CCED is an initiative of the Corona Schools’ Trust Council. The college is a teacher finishing school and has the objective of making teaching an attractive career option by improving and updating the skills of teachers, while broadening and deepening their knowledge base.

The trust set up the college to bridge the gap in quality of teacher training. Thus, the college is scaled up for training the “21st century educator who must use contemporary teaching strategies to ensure quality preparation of today’s children for the future.

With the establishment of and subsequent approval received from the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), the college now offers initial tertiary education, providing a platform for teacher qualification which includes the Professional Diploma in Education (PDE), Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) and the Postgraduate Certificate in Education international (PGCEi Nottingham UK).

One of the students, Mrs. Peace Osigwe thanked the college for empowering teachers, saying: “Honestly I am excited to be a student of Corona College; the processes are easy and less cumbersome. So far the experiences have been great, I love the classroom experience and teaching skills.

“I am going to be a better teacher tomorrow. I will advise private and government primary and secondary schools to learn from the college in training and enhancing teachers’ performance as professionals”, she added.

Another student, Mr. Henry Ejeka said: “I believe that if we are not trained and inspired we will expire. Teachers need more training because the generation is changing every day, so knowledge is dynamic and teachers need to be trained and be competent enough to meet up the challenges of the current generation.”

The college is working in line with its vision to be the best provider of post initial training in Nigeria with quality and standards comparable to the best training institutions worldwide.