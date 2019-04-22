Shari’ah Council Berates FG over Insecurity, Killings 

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) has carpeted the federal government over its poor handling of insecurity and killings across the country.

Rising from its Ramadan meeting in Kaduna attended by about 80 Muslim leaders from 25 states across the country, SCSN’s Secretary General, Nafiu Baba Ahmad, in a communiqué, called on the federal government to change tactics in dealing with the security challenges.

The communiqué read to journalists by the council’s President, Dr. Ibrahim Datti Ahmad, stated categorically that the federal government’s effort in checkmating insecurity in north eastern states and in Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, Taraba and Benue States, “is grossly inadequate”

The Islamic body however, advised the government to live up to its responsibility by reviewing current security strategy as well as holding security chiefs accountable for their actions and inactions.

The communiqué reads in part: “That the security situation in the country has reached an alarming state, in addition to the north eastern States and now states like Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, Taraba and Benue, where cases of kidnapping, banditry, and Boko Haram are unleashing terror with impunity.

“The efforts in tackling the situation are grossly inadequate. The council is accordingly calling on the government to braze up to its basic responsibility by reviewing its current security strategy and holding the security chiefs accountable for their actions and inactions.

“The government is therefore, called upon to engage the Fulani leadership, listen to their complaints and pay them compensation over their losses of lives and herds of cattle.

“We call on all Muslims to continue to pray for peace to reign in this country and both the Imams of Jumma’ah and other mosques to start saying the Qunut for the improvement of the security situation in the country.

“The council observes that the continuous marginalisation of Muslims in the Armed Forces, intelligence and other law enforcement agencies has not abated.

“Justice demands that this prolonged marginalisation must be urgently addressed.

“That the recent political antecedent in the democratic landscape of the country has taught us that as the majority, henceforth the Ummah demands the implementation of democracy in its totality since democracy is a game of numbers”.