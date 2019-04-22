Police Upgrade Operations, Personnel Technology

The Nigerian Police, which is the nation’s major crime fighting body, has recently been undergoing some important technology upgrades of its activities, operations and personnel information.

According to a statement, the upgrades are aimed at unifying the Nigerian Police database through a digital case management solution, which infuses biometric technology in its core.

The statement added that the upgrade will also enable the Nigerian Police enroll, identify and verify individuals, suspects, and persons of interest through a robust and secure biometric database, thereby, eradicating the challenges of the traditional police systems.

The major goal of the project is to make the Nigeria Police effectively compliant with the 21st Century global best practices in policing and security networking by digitalising its operations nationwide.

This will put the Force at a vantage position to access the cooperation of other nations in the policing community, especially the Interpol.

The technical brains behind this digitisation of the Nigerian Police are Mr. Nasa Anthony, CEO of Hardcore Biometrics, and Dr Agu Osoka, MD of Biosec Solutions amongst others.

According to Osoka, the system is a self-sustained project, which will also facilitates token fees being charged for online background check services and other practices in line with international best standards.

This means that individuals and organisations can run checks on their wards, employees, clients, etc to ascertain if they have been involved in any form of criminal activity

He said: “The upgrade will enable the Nigerian Police Force integrate with the National Identity Management Commission database and possibly, with other sister agencies which includes Interpol, NAPTIP etc.

“The upgraded system is designed to include technology driven incident reporting and case management services of manual Police criminal enrolment processes and Integration with other agencies and systems which includes NIMC, BVN, NAPTIP etc for a robust identity ecosystem

Osoka gave kudos to the Presidency and Inspector General of Police for the visionary prowess to push for this reform which is in the right step at moving such an important agency of the nation which has been subject to a lot of bad media over the last decade forward.