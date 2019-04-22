NEMA Begins Census of Persons Displaced by Herdsmen in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia



National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has begun census of persons displaced by suspected herdsmen from Andaha community of Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Suspected herdsmen last week reportedly attacked Numa-Kochu village, killing 17 Mada natives at a naming ceremony.

The killings, however, created panic and tension in the surrounding villages of Andaha community hence, the inhabitants relocated to Akwanga town, the headquarters of Akwanga Local Council Area.

Consequently, NEMA arrived Akwanga last weekend and commenced the census of Internally Displaced persons (IDPs) in the community.

The NEMA team, which was led by Mr. Ladan Ayuba, was guided across the deserted villages of Kichingbo, Mente, Ninda, Numa-Kochu, Ancho, Bayan Dutse, Pampam, Kambre and Gbunchu by the senator representing Nasarawa north senatorial district in the National Assembly, Philip Gyunka.

Addressing hundreds of the IDPs at the central primary school, Akwanga, leader of the NEMA team said the agency was in the area to carry out a census of persons displaced from the villages affected in the crisis in order to assist them within its available resources.

However, Ayuba said: “Before we do that in every community that was affected in the crisis, the displaced persons should go to the various IDPs camp in order to enable NEMA carry out a census to get the exact number of the affected persons.”

“Therefore, we are appealing to the displaced persons to give us maximum cooperation to enable NEMA come to their assistance.”

Also speaking, Gyunka tasked the Nigeria police not to hide under the guise of the robbers recently arrested by a vigilante group in the community and handed over to them for prosecution, but should rather go out and fish the murderers of the 17 Mada natives.