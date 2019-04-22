Alaafin Urges Oyetola to Boost Osun’s IGR

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, yesterday urged the Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, to bring his experience to bear in order to improve the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state

To the foremost monarch, this is the only way to enable the governor raise enough funds to carry out his programmes for the state.

The monarch spoke during a visit to the governor at his country home in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

To assist the governor to receive the Alaafin, who was accompanied by his son and member of the House of Representatives, Prince Hakeem Adeyemi, were the Akinrun of Ikirun, Oba Abdul-Rauf Olayiwola Adedeji; Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Olabomi; Elende of Eko-Ende, Oba Abdul-Rauf Adebayo Olaniyan; and Olororuwo of Ororuwo, Oba Kamorudeen Adeyemi Adeyanju.

The Alaafin commended Oyetola for building on the good legacies of his predecessors, saying a state like Osun needed a robust revenue profile to enable its governor to deliver democracy dividends, adding that Oyetola had started well and he had no doubt about his capacity to perform.

He said: “You have to use your wealth of experience in administrative, financial and political sectors to improve on the revenue base of the state.

“You might know that I am fully aware of the significant role you played to boost the revenue profile of Lagos State.

“You were among the few people that deployed financial professionalism and expertise to help Lagos to raise its revenue status at a time its local government allocation was seized by the Obasanjo Government during Bola Tinubu’s tenure

“Osun is not a rich state; so, my advice for you is to use your ingenuity and the experience acquired to advance the economy of the state”. The monarch called for unity, and love among the Yoruba, and also implored Oyetola to join hands with his colleagues to place the South-west to its rightful position.

“My concern is to ensure that Yoruba people are properly placed in the scheme of things in Nigeria,” he added.

Oyetola expressed delight on the Alaafin’s visit which he described as a symbol of support for his administration.

He said he was thrilled the monarch decided to come to his country home adding that “the visit will occupy a big place in my diary.”

He commended Oba Adeyemi for being supportive to his administration with prayers and advice.

The governor described Alaafin as a man of integrity and honesty and implored him not to relent in his efforts until the region actualises her dreams.