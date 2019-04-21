Ukrainian Comedian Zelensky Wins Presidential Poll

Ukrainian comedian Volodymyr Zelensky has won a run-off election to become the country’s next president, exit polls suggest.

The polls give him more than 70% support. He dominated the first round of voting three weeks ago when 39 candidates were on the ticket.

Mr Zelensky challenged incumbent president Petro Poroshenko.

Ukraine’s president holds significant powers over the security, defence and foreign policy of the country.

After voting on Sunday, Mr Zelensky said: “Today it will be the victory of Ukrainians, the victory of Ukraine, and – I hope – the victory of a fair choice.”

If polls are correct he will be elected for a five-year term.

The 41-year-old is best known for starring in a political satirical drama in which his character accidentally becomes Ukrainian president. (BBC)