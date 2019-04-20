Why the Jews Rule the World

Saturday letter2

Yes, I admire the Jews. It has nothing to do with the unconfirmed Igbo Jewish link.

Can you imagine their foresightedness! They have always been thinking strategically ahead of the rest of world.

That is why they control the tech industry, the financial industry, the entertainment industry, agribusiness, the oil and gas, education (from MIT to Harvard, Yale, Stanford, Caltech, Oxford, Cambridge, London School of Economics, etc.). They also are the owners of the US, Russian and, European military industrial complexes. The healthcare, aircraft (Boeing and Airbus), real estate, high value chain manufacturing, stock markets around the world, etc., they quietly control them.

It will shock you my brother Dr. Armstrong to know that as high as 80% of all foreign investments around the world are either directly or indirectly controlled by the Jews.

That’s why they control over 60% of China’s manufacturing economy the same way they control India’s tech economy; and by quietly controlling Sandi’s Aramco (Arabian-American Company), they also control the Saudi oil economy too.

Basil Odilim Enwegbara, basil_enwegbara@yahoo.com