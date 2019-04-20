Major Brands Confirm Attendance of Lagos Motor Show

A large number of the representatives of major brands of automobiles, manufacturers of spare parts, accessories, lubricants, players in banking, insurance sectors, regulatory and policy making agencies and bodies are taking part in the upcoming 14th Lagos Motor Fair and 8th Autoparts Expo Africa.

The Chairman organising committee and the MD, BKG Exhibitions, Mr. Ifeanyi Agwu said this in a statement, adding that “though the sector is passing through turbulent times in the country the persistence of major players in participating in this event is attributable to the importance they attach to it as a key event for demonstrating and showcasing capabilities and potentials.

“We cannot but attribute their consistency to the strategic importance attached to it by all the stakeholders in the industry who have been working hard and making sacrifices. It has been a collective effort and all hands have continually been on deck, starting from the private sector to the various agencies of government at the state and federal levels.”

All the major brands available in Nigeria and to some extent abroad will be showcased, Agwu said, urgingevery stakeholder to endeavour to showup at the event billed to take place at the Federal Palace Hotel, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos from May 6-11, 2019. He said it would be a unique and veritable opportunity for all to show the strength and ruggedness of the players in the sector.

He said exhibitors of automobiles, lubricants, auto parts, accessories, security gadgets and allied sectors would be at the fair with different mouthwatering offers for the visitors, customers and prospective target audience. “So, he over ten thousand expected visitors will definitely be treated as the king by these exhibitors as they jostle for a rewarding business lead, friendship, partnership and increased sales.”

He said players in the financial sector would present auto financing and acquisition facilities and schemes. “Those interested in enjoying the synergy existing between the automobile industry and the Insurance sector will get the best and latest from reputable Insurance Companies at the fair arena. Some of the automobile dealers will showcase their own in-house finance/ acquisition schemes.”

Visitors that are interested in knowing and or updating their knowledge about Fleet Management would also get the best and the latest in that sector of the automotive business from experts in the field that would be on ground at the fair, he said.

“It’s going to be a bumper harvest for the numerous visitors to the event; their socio-economic status notwithstanding. Every visitor would gain one thing or another at the fair as we have ensured that almost the interests of all segments of the society are adequately catered for at the fair”.

Agwu also stated that the campaign slogan of ‘Three Expos; Continental Spread” was informed by the determination of the organisers to champion the harnessing of the neighbouring and other countries’ markets, as well as the development and thriving of autoparts sub-sector as leeway to fast-tracking the development of Nigeria’s automotive industry. “In this edition apart from the special emphasis on autoparts we are going to promote the Motorcycle and Tricylce subsectors in line with their increasing roles in enhancing road transportation in Nigeria. The show, as always, is a platform to make Nigeria the hub of business in Africa.”