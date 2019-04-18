Firms to Organise Business Seminar

The Autusbridge Consulting Limited is set to host businesses in Nigeria at a one-day seminar on Business Mobility.

The event, which is being organised in partnership with Telynet, aims at exposing Nigerian businesses to latest technology solutions that can enhance their performance.

Speaking on the importance of the Business Mobility seminar, Chief Executive Officer of Autusbridge Consulting, Mr. Olugbenga Johnson noted that technology would continue to have huge impact on businesses as it enhances productivity. “Technological support for businesses is no longer limited to the office setting. Field activities ranging from sales, technical services, logistics, courier, marketing, POS merchandising etc can be managed remotely in real time. This technological intervention or concept is called Business or Enterprise Mobility,” he said

Johnson further explained that business mobility is an approach to work in which employees can do their jobs from anywhere using a variety of devices and applications.

“Enterprise mobility is thriving on the heels of increasing internet penetration, availability of low-cost smart devices and increasing adaptability of the various solutions to different business operational models,” he added.

According to him, Autusbridge as the best Mobile Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software and other mobile solutions services provider in Nigeria, has a deep understanding of business needs in the country, and this informed the need for the conference. He added that Autusbridge has also been helping companies to be in constant contact with their customers and business representatives on the field.

On partnership with Telynet, Johnson said Autusbridge would be leveraging the technical competence and continents-wide experience of the Spanish technology company, which has over 30 years experience in the development and deployment of Mobile/Office solutions for customer relationship management and field force automation.