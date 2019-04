By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday passed the Police Reform Bill which recommends a five year single tenure for the Inspector General of Police.

This followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs presented by the Chairman, Senator Tijjani Kaura (Zamfara North), after passing the third reading.

The upper legislative body recommended a five year single tenure for the IGP notwithstanding the retirement age of the appointee.

Details later…