Ugwuanyi Inaugurates Committee on Fiscal Transparency

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has inaugurated a 20-member steering committee of the Enugu Open Government Partnership (OGP).

Open Government Partnership Nigeria is a programme anchored by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice towards upholding the principles of fiscal transparency in the areas of open budgeting, open contracting, tax transparency, and ease of doing business as well as anti-corruption, access to information and citizen’s engagement.

Consequently, Enugu State government in keeping with its commitment to fiscal discipline, transparency and accountability was recently admitted into OGP to promote the set objectives of the programme.

Inaugurating the committee comprising governmental and non-governmental members, Gov. Ugwuanyi who was represented by his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo stated that the multilateral initiative was aimed at securing “concrete commitments from governments to promote transparency, empower citizens, fight corruption and harness new technologies to strengthen governance”.

The governor disclosed that “the state has also taken steps to fulfill all other requirements that would ensure her full participation and representation in the initiative”, adding that “part of these measures is the constitution and inauguration of the steering committee, Enugu OGP and DFID-PERL Support to Enugu OGP”. The committee’s membership include the Commissioner for Information, Hon Ogbuagu Anikwe, who serves as Co-Chairman; Head of Service, Mr Chidi Ezema; Commissioner for Intergovernmental Affairs, Hon Aloysius Ogbodo; Commissioner for Justice, Hon. Miletus Eze, Esq. Others include, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Ogbu Sam Nwobodo, Esq; Commissioner for Finance, Mrs Eucharia Uche Offor; Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters, Hon Emeka Okeke;

ALGON Chairman, Hon Frank Ugwu; Special Adviser to the Governor on SME and Investments, Hon. Anayo Agu; and VEC Directorate, Dr Eric Oluedo.

Non-Governmental members of the committee include, Barr. Chibuzor Crownwell from the Civil Society Organization, who also serves as Co- Chairman; Prof Eddy Nwobodo from the Acadamia; Dr Daniel Ochi, Director-General, Nsukka Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture; Rex Arum, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Enugu; Ijeoma Ezeaso from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Enugu.

Others include, Barr. Pauly Ezeh Coordinating Chairman, Presidents-General of Town Unions; Barr. Chukwudi Ojielo, Ogechukwu Enwelum, and Igboke Onyebuchi from the Civil Society Organization and Samuel Obiefuna (representing People with Disabilities).

The governor expressed confidence that the committee members will discharge their responsibilities effectively and satisfactorily given their background and positions.

Responding, the Co-Chairman, Hon Anikwe on behalf of the members thanked the governor for the honour and privilege to serve in the steering committee.

He stated that “what is being witnessed today is a reflection of His Excellency’s commitment to the OGP partnership, particularly from the values that it espouses, especially fiscal transparency, accountability and citizen’s participation”.