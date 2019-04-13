Third Edition of ‘Handle It Africa’ Holds in May

Following the success of previous editions, the third edition of ‘Handle It Africa,’ Nigeria’s most engaging social media conference, is set to hold in May. In the past two years, ‘Handle It Africa’ witnessed a massive turn out of enthusiastic young Nigerians seeking knowledge about social media and how it can be utilised to grow their businesses and build strong personal brands.

With over 3,000 participants, the conference holds a track record of meeting expectations of all stakeholders through its panel selection, topical discussions on the use of social media, and exchange of ideas with industry stakeholders. Speakers and panelists from previous editions include Adebola Williams, Japheth Omojuwa, Daddy Freeze, Bolanle Olukanni, Osagie Alonge, Aliyu Giwa, Otto Orondaam, Toyin Abraham, Kenny Blaq, Lasisi Elenu, Woli Arole, amongst others.

The third edition of the conference themed, ‘Social Media: Extending the Frontiers’, will build on and expand the standard that has been set through the years. Leveraging on its previous success, this year’s conference promises to achieve a wider coverage and reach.

“Today’s advancement in technology has had a commensurate effect on social media. Trends are leaping in bounds and only those of us who keep up can maximise the benefits of this growth,” said Olufemi Oguntamu, Convener of Handle It Africa and Lead Consultant Penzaarville. “This year, Handle It Africa will focus on new perspectives to social media. Our endeavour to harness the benefits of social media needs a strategic approach and this edition tackles all the best ways to not only maximize the benefits but also solve attendant problems. We cannot afford to miss the chance to change the social media landscape,” Oguntamu added.

Aside from the opportunities to gain fresh knowledge and practical tips on the use of social media for business and personal growth, participants will also have the chance to engage and network with like-minded professionals within the industry in order to create a platform for future collaborations and partnerships. Handle It Africa 3 will take place at 9am on Friday, May 17th, 2019 at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.