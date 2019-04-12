NBS: Air Transportation Posts Positive Growth in 2018

James Emejo in Abuja

The total number of passengers who passed through Nigerian airports has reached 17,230,438 in 2018, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

According to the Air Transportation Data 2018 posted by the statistical agency on its website, a total number of international passengers who passed through Nigerian airports increased to 4,438,799 in 2018 as against 4,056,717 passengers in 2017, representing 9.42 per cent growth rate.

Similarly, the total number of domestic passengers, who passed through Nigerian airports, hit 12,791,639 in 2018 as against 10,383,452 passengers in 2017, indicating a 23.19 per cent growth rate.

According to the NBS, aircraft traffic reached 290,328 in the reviewed year.

In 2018, the total number of international aircraft which operated at the airports was 55,961 compared to 40,328 aircraft in 2017, representing 38.92 per cent growth rate.

In addition, a total number of domestic aircraft recorded stood at 234,367 as against 210,693 aircraft in 2017, representing 11.24 per cent growth rate.

The NBS, however, noted that a growth of 1.94 per cent was recorded in 2018 in total cargo traffic as against 2017.

It said there was a 19.96 per cent increase in total mail traffic recorded in 2018 when compared to the same period last year.

According to the statistical agency, the various items which made up airport transportation in the country experienced growth in 2018.

Lagos airport recorded a year-on-year passenger growth of 15.23 per cent; Abuja 36.69 per cent; Port Harcourt 23.95 per cent; Sokoto 73.09 per cent; Akure 136.45 per cent and Katsina 148.58 per cent.

Also, Asaba airport recorded year-on-year growth rate of 121.26 per cent, while Gombe recorded 104.31 per cent; Forcados 842.36 per cent and Dutse 204.18 per cent.

However, Zaria, Eket and Escravos recorded negative growth rates of 61.85 per cent, 46.78 per cent and 16.39 per cent respectively.

Furthermore, Minna and Kaduna airports also recorded negative growth indices of 62.60 per cent and 52.29 per cent respectively.