First Bank Empowers Young People on Financial Literacy

Mary Nnah

In commemoration of the 2019 Global Money Week (GMW) which took place from March 25 to 31, representatives of Nigeria’s premier financial services brand, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, imparted nuggets of financial literacy to over 7000 young people in schools spread across the six geo-political zones of the country.

This is also in line with the mandate of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that each bank in the country teaches in selected schools across the six geo-political zones.

FirstBank joined over 50,000 global institutions to commemorate the 2019 Global Money Week, which had the theme, “Learn Save Earn”.

Among the schools visited by FirstBank includes Fiwasaye Girls Grammer Sch. Alagbaka, Akure.

According to the official website of Global Money Week (GMW); “Child & Youth Finance International (CYFI) initiative, is an annual financial awareness campaign built to inspire children and young people to learn about money matters, livelihoods and entrepreneurship” which is akin to FirstBank’s commitment over the years to encourage its key stakeholders, customers, to imbibe savings culture whilst having their children also carried along on the essence of savings through its youth focused products, KidsFirsts (0 – 12 years) and MeFirst (13 – 17 years) carefully designed to meet the financial targets of the given demographics.

These accounts ensure the accounts holders acquire the rudiments of banking and financial literacy as they grow into adulthood and they both come with exciting packages to support the financial journey of the children, enabling them learn money management from an early age.

The Global Money Week is in line with FirstBank’s FutureFirst programme, specially designed to equip students with the knowledge of money management, early entrepreneurship skills, and financial independence whilst stimulating in them savings culture at an early age. Commemorating the Global Money Week is consistent with the Bank’s financial literacy initiatives.

Speaking on the Global Money Week, Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, First Bank of Nigeria Limited said “interestingly the Global Money Week coincides with the month of the bank’s 125th anniversary celebration which indeed has been filled with activities of telling our story to the world, thereby promoting the need for efficient financial decisions as not just an individual but a business entity.

The FirstBank story is one to be exemplified by all, especially the youth at promoting good money decisions towards business sustainability.

“As the premier financial institution in Nigeria, we are committed to continually promote financial literacy amongst the younger generation as with them, the future of the country is secure, and they would be knowledgeably equipped and guided to make the right financial decisions, critical to improving their lives and venture into the right business activities, consequently influencing the economy at large,” she added.

Later in the second quarter of the year, FirstBank is billed to organise its week long Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability (CR&S) week which among many activities would offer FirstBank employees the opportunity to give their time and resources to the service of humanity. The CR&S week is primarily centred on financial literacy in schools across Nigeria and other locations where the Bank operates.