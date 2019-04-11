NECO Postpones National Common Entrance Examination

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has postponed the 2019 National Common Entrance Examination into unity schools to April 27.

In a statement signed by the head, public relations, Azeez Sani, the examination, which was initially scheduled for April 13, was rescheduled to give more time and opportunity to states with low registration to increase their portal.

He said already, a total of 70,720 candidates had so far registered for the examination, which will qualify them into the nation’s unity schools, saying the federal government is committed towards upgrading and maintaining their standards.