Oyo APC Group Berates Ajimobi for Supporting Gbajabiamila as House Speaker

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Youth group in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has kicked against the directive of Governor Abiola Ajimobi, that House of Representatives members-elect in the state should support Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, for the position of Speaker, against the wish of the state to produce the next Speaker.

The group in a statement issued by Adetunji Yaqub and Oluseyi Michael, respectively, and made available to THISDAY, said the directive is not only a bad decision but a further demonstration of his disdain for the growth of internal democracy in the party and the state.

Ajimobi had at a private meeting held lasy Sunday at his Oluyole, Ibadan residence, with some members-elect, directed the lawmakers to support Gbajabiamila as the Speaker of the 9th National Assembly.

But the group under the aegies of Itesiwaju Oyo, said it is quite absurd for Ajimobi to be spearheading how another state will produce the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 9th National Assembly which has been zoned to the South-west by the APC, stating that Oyo State has ranking lawmakers who are qualified to be Speaker.

The statement read in part, “Oyo State has three high ranking lawmakers including Hon. Olajide Olatubosun from Saki, Hon. Akeem Adeyemi from Oyo and Hon. Segun Dokun Odebunmi from Surulere, who has also been enjoying maximum support from lawmakers and stakeholders from other states to be Speaker.

“The Governor should be reminded that he was not lucky to win the state for the party at the last election which means the state needs key position and appointments from the federal government to maintain the balance.

“Lagos is already crowded with series of key appointments ranging from Minister, head of agencies and boards among others while Oyo State has not been privileged to enjoy one third of this since its creation. We want to urge Governor Ajimobi to have a rethink and consider the need to fight for the interest of Oyo State beyond May 29, 2019.”