Shun Corruption, Disloyalty, Ekiti Cabinet Nominees Urged

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Director General of the Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Council, Ekiti State, Dr. Olusegun Osinkolu has urged the state’s cabinet nominees to shun corruption and acts that can derail the administration of Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Osinkolu gave the advice in Ado Ekiti Saturday said the new cabinet members should focus on how to help achieve Fayemi’s four cardinal agenda and transform the lives of Ekiti people, who are predominantly agrarian.

Fayemi had last week sent names of 14 commissioners designate to Ekiti assembly for screening and approval and were later confirmed on the floor of the House on Thursday.

He will inaugurate the cabinet nominees next Tuesday and subsequently assign them to the Ministries they will superintend over almost six months the governor was inaugurated.

At a session with journalists yesterday, Osinkolu described the nominees as committed individuals in their respective communities aside from being party loyalists.

He added that he had no doubt that the nominees would discharge their duties diligently for radical turn around of the state’s socio-economic facets.

Osinkolu said the cabinet nominees came at a time when the people “are having high expectations from all sectors to compensate for the deprivation suffered in the past. They cannot afford to disappoint Ekiti populace under this circumstance.”

Osinkolu said the All Progressives Congress as champion of progressive governance “should run a government that can change the lives of the people for better.”

He, therefore, urged the nominees “to bear in mind that they are being appointed to serve and not to pursue personal gains and material acquisition.

Fayemi met a lot of rots in the system caused by bad policies and laxity on the part of the immediate past administration. He came at a time when several months of salary and pension arrears are owed.

“Deductions and gratuities to civil servants and retirees running into several millions of naira are outstanding and infrastructures in schools are dilapidated and our people are questing for radical improvement .

“I want the nominees to share the dream of our governor and his resolve to bail us out of this conundrum. Under the Ayodele Fayose government, over 40,000 people were displaced from the safety net like the social security scheme, Ekiti State Peace Corps, Youth in Commercial Farming (YCAD).

“The policies were initiated under the first administration of Fayemi. The Fayose administration caused astronomic increase in the level of unemployment among youths. The APC government would have tackled all these challenges.

“They must know that coming at this precarious time as commissioners is more of a service than material acquisition. They must be ready to sacrifice their personal gains to benefit humanity and posterity shall be fair to them as leaders who put up appropriate fight for our people to be delivered from the bandage of poverty if they eventually prove their mettle”.

Osinkolu urged the APC members and other Ekiti populace to give them the required supports and play advisory roles where necessary for the success of the present administration.