Boko Haram: 1,400 Adamawa IDPs Face Starvation

Daji Sani with agency report

No fewer than 1,400 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Fufore, Adamawa State, are lamenting severe food shortages in the camp, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

One of the leaders at an IDP camp in Fufore, Bakura Umar, said in Yola on Saturday that the National Emergency Management Agency had not supplied food to them in the last three months.

However, an Operational Officer of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Abani Garki, dismissed claims of food shortages in the camp.

But Umar said, “About 1,400 IDPs, mostly women, children and elderly people are facing starvation due to the acute food shortage in Fufore camp.

“In the past three months, NEMA has not supplied food to the camp and we are facing hunger. Because of the situation, we have been going to Fufore town and other nearby villages to look for food in order to survive.”

According to him, they have been in the camp since 2014 and that NEMA was giving them food items on a monthly basis.

He added that the IDPs in the camp were from Bama, Gwoza and Gamboru Ngala in Borno State.

Umar said they were brought to the camp from Cameroon where they fled to after Boko Haram overran their villages and towns in 2013.

He appealed to the authorities concerned to come to their aid.

Garki added that the agency “is aware of the delay in supplying food to the camp. But there is nothing like starvation in the camp.

“In fact, the delay was not as they claimed because we experienced a short delay in food supply in January due to some logistic challenges which affected us in February and March.

“The agency is trying all it can to ensure the IDPs are taken care of properly.”