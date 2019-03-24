PDP’s Bala Mohammed Maintains Lead in Bauchi

From Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

After over 18 hours of waiting for the commencement of collation of Saturday’ s governorship (supplementary) election in Bauchi State, results have been announced with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, scoring the highest number of votes.

Mohammed secured about 6,376 votes, while his closest rival and incumbent governor, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, of APC, scored 5,117 votes.

However, the returning officer could not make a return and declaration of governor elect because election was not conducted in Tafawa Balewa Local Government, one of the places where elections where cancelled, due to litigation. A Federal High Court will on Monday decide on whether election will hold in Tafawa Balewa LGA.

Announcing the results, the Returning Officer, Prof. Kyari Mohammed said, “ As you well know, I cannot make a return because I understand that the case of Tafawa Balewa LGA is in court.”

Supplementary elections were held in 36 Polling Units in 29 Wards across 15 Local Government Areas of the state on Saturday.

The results of the polling units in the affected local government areas announced by Prof Mohammed are as follow:

1 Bogoro L.G.A

APC 101

PDP. 478

Total valid votes 582

Rejected 25

Total votes cast 607

2 Misau LGA

PDP 312,

APC 111

Total votes cast 438

Total valid votes 433

Rejected votes cast 08

3.Dass LGA

PDP 358

APC 184

Rejected votes 872

Total votes cast 572

Total valid votes 546

4. Darazo LGA.

PDP 749

APC 824

Rejected votes 36

Total valid votes 1599

Total votes cast 1635

5.Shira LGA

PDP 86

APC 152

Rejected votes 9

Total valid votes 238

Total votes cast 247

6.Ningi LGA

PDP 791

APC 758

Rejected 79

Total valid votes 1549

Total votes cast 1628

7. Ganjuwa LGA

PDP 353

APC 432

Rejected 18

Total valid votes 785

Total votes cast 803

8 Gamawa LGA

PDP 96

APC 154

Rejected 05

Total valid votes 250

Total votes cast 255

9.Kirfi LGA

PDP 473

APC 206

Rejected 35

Total valid votes 691

Total votes cast 726

10.Shira

PDP 86

APC 152

Rejected 9

Total valid votes 238

Total votes cast 247

11.Itas Gadau LGA

PDP 619

APC 421

Rejected 35

Total valid votes 1079

Total votes cast 1045

12. Alkaleri LGA

PDP 444

APC 264

Rejected 33

Total valid votes715

Total votes cast 748

13. Toro LGA

PDP 828

APC 536

Rejected 47

Total vald votes 1363

Total votes cast 1411

Incidence of cancellation in Tamar – 498, as a result of over-voting.

14. Katagum

PDP 203

APC 261

Rejected 17

Total vald votes 467

Total votes cast 484

Results of polling unit, Madagala 03 with total registered voters of 989 cancelled due to over-voting.

15. Jama’are

PDP 54

APC 74

Rejected 0

Total votes cast 129

Cancellation in Jama’are E, Kagori unit

Reason: Process disrupted. Number of registered votes is 524

Grand Total

PDP 6376

APC 5117.

Difference of 1,259