PDP’s Bala Mohammed Maintains Lead in Bauchi

From Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi
After over 18 hours of waiting for the commencement of collation of Saturday’ s governorship (supplementary) election in Bauchi State, results have been announced with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, scoring the highest number of votes.
Mohammed secured about 6,376 votes, while his closest rival and incumbent governor, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, of APC, scored 5,117 votes.
However, the returning officer could not make a return and declaration of governor elect because election was not conducted in Tafawa Balewa Local Government, one of the places where elections where cancelled, due to litigation. A Federal High Court will on Monday decide on whether election will hold in Tafawa Balewa LGA.
Announcing the results, the Returning Officer, Prof. Kyari Mohammed said, “ As you well know, I cannot make a return because I understand that the case of Tafawa Balewa LGA is in court.”
Supplementary elections were held in 36 Polling Units in 29 Wards across 15 Local Government Areas of the state on Saturday.
The results of the polling units in the affected local government areas announced by Prof Mohammed are as follow:
1 Bogoro L.G.A
APC 101
PDP. 478
Total valid votes 582
Rejected 25
Total votes cast 607
2 Misau LGA
PDP 312,
APC 111
Total votes cast 438
Total valid votes 433
Rejected votes cast 08
3.Dass LGA
PDP 358
APC 184
Rejected votes 872
Total votes cast 572
Total valid votes 546
4. Darazo LGA.
PDP 749
APC 824
Rejected votes 36
Total valid votes 1599
Total votes cast 1635
5.Shira LGA
PDP 86
APC 152
Rejected votes 9
Total valid votes 238
Total votes cast 247
6.Ningi LGA
PDP 791
APC 758
Rejected 79
Total valid votes 1549
Total votes cast 1628
7. Ganjuwa LGA
PDP 353
APC 432
Rejected 18
Total valid votes 785
Total votes cast 803
8 Gamawa LGA
PDP 96
APC 154
Rejected 05
Total valid votes 250
Total votes cast 255
9.Kirfi LGA
PDP 473
APC 206
Rejected 35
Total valid votes 691
Total votes cast 726
11.Itas Gadau LGA
PDP 619
APC 421
Rejected 35
Total valid votes 1079
Total votes cast 1045
12. Alkaleri LGA
PDP 444
APC 264
Rejected 33
Total valid votes715
Total votes cast 748
13. Toro LGA
PDP 828
APC 536
Rejected 47
Total vald votes 1363
Total votes cast 1411
Incidence of cancellation in Tamar – 498, as a result of over-voting.
14. Katagum
PDP 203
APC 261
Rejected 17
Total vald votes 467
Total votes cast 484
Results of polling unit, Madagala 03 with total registered voters of 989 cancelled due to over-voting.
15. Jama’are
PDP 54
APC 74
Rejected 0
Total votes cast 129
Cancellation in Jama’are E, Kagori unit
Reason: Process disrupted. Number of registered votes is 524
Grand Total
PDP 6376
APC 5117.
Difference of 1,259