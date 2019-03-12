Masari Reiterates Commitment to Improve Security, Education

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The winner of the Katsina State governorship election, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has reaffirmed his commitment to improved security, empowerment and education, just as he assured the people to run an all inclusive government in his second term.

In a state wide broadcast Monday night, Masari described his victory as vote of confidence and affirmation of trust on what his administration succeeded in achieving in the last three and a half years.

The governor-elect who expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election said: “As we move to the next level, I wish to reassure you of our commitments to continue to promote good governance in our state and to prioritise the education sector, empowerment and security of our people.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Prof. Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of Usman Danfodio University Sokoto had on Monday declared Masari winner of the election, having scored the highest number of votes cast in the election.

Prof. Zuru had said Masari polled a total of vote of 1,178,864 to defeat his closest rival, Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 488,621 votes.

Governor Masari during the broadcast said the democratic environment created by the APC under which the election was held was a clear indication of the great political development that has occurred in the past three and a half years of his administration.

He added: “Our success in this election would not have been possible without the general support and contribution of millions of our party loyalists, supporters and well wishers. In particular, I will like to pay tributes to the tireless effort of our campaign council.

“Our party leaders, elders, stakeholders, religious leaders, traditional rulers, NGOs, political groups and association at all levels also contributed significantly in this electoral victory.

“As we celebrate our victory, it is important to cushion our people that the contest was not between enemies. In Katsina State we do not have losers, everyone is a winner.”