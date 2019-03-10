Sterling Bank Unveils Café One in Lekki

In its quest to support Nigeria’s growing community of entrepreneurs and millennials, Sterling Bank Plc, has unveiled Café One, Nigeria’s first lifestyle banking initiative designed to refresh its visual identity.

A statement from the bank’s Corporate Communication Office said the ultra-modern co-working space, which doubles as a Café, is the country’s first digital, hybrid experience centre.

Located at Lennox Mall in Lekki Phase 1, the statement said Café One “is designed for comfort and equipped to provide banking services with ease and convenience. Here, also, clients are enabled to work, network and host business meetings.

“The space boasts of serving the best coffee and pastries in Lagos, provided in partnership with gourmet coffee brand, My Coffee Lagos.

Quoted in the statement, Business Manager at Café One, Tobi Jaiyesimi said the Café One experience “portrays banking as a partnership. From financial decisions to lifestyle choices, we want to serve every aspect of our clients’ lives. This intentionality is reflected in our newly recreated space and brand identity.”

She added that Café One is where innovation meets community—a mantra depicted in the new logo: a combination of a light bulb and people; a signal of its commitment to building communities, and Sterling Bank’s resolve to proffering tailored solutions, aided by technology, to clients.

“Monthly, we curate sector-based events, through which our guests are able to connect with a larger community, identify areas of interest and synergy, and possibly collaborate,” enthused Ms Jaiyesimi.

Café One launched in May 2018, at a well-attended event headlined by award-winning soul singer, Olawale Ashimi (Brymo). It has since hosted the likes of Wana Udobang, Claire Idera, Efe Paul Azino, Ibeji and Dami Ajayi.

Executive director, Corporate and Investment banking, Yemi Odubiyi while commenting on the new space, noted that Café One mirrors the current millennial trends and lifestyle demands of city dwellers, saying “this is the future of work and play.”

“Beyond providing financial services for the present, we are also intentional about banking for the future. Café One is what the bank of the future looks like because the line between work and play is continually becoming blurred and the business that will remain relevant is the one that understands how to serve customers in the most unconventional ways”, Mr. Odubiyi added.

Café One offers free Wi-Fi, a loyalty card to access discounted services, financial advisory and an array of Sterling Bank’s digital products and services.