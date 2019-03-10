Makinde, PDP Guber Candidate, Wins in Oyo 

By Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan
The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Seyi Makinde, has been declared the winner of the gubernatorial election in Oyo state.
He was declared the winner last night by the state Returning Officer, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who is the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, at the INEC state office in Ibadan, the state capital.
Makinde won in 28 Local Government Areas while Adelabu won in five councils.
The councils won by Makinde include Ibadan North West, Ibarapa East, Atiba, Kajola, Ido, Lagelu, Iwajowa, Ogbomoso South, Afijio, Oorelope, Ibadan North East, Ibadan South East, Ibarapa North, Atisbo and Ibarapa Central.
Others are Ibadan North, Egbeda, Itesiwaju, Saki West, Saki East, Oyo West, Oyo East, Oluyole, Olorunsogo, Ona Ara, Akinyele, Iseyin and Ibadan South West.
However the local government areas won by Adelabu are Orire, Ogo Oluwa, Surulere, Ogbomoso North and Irepo.
The results of the Local Government Areas as declared by the Collation Officers are :
Ibadan North West
APC 10, 221
PDP 20, 715
Ibarapa East
APC 8,646
PDP. 13,002
Atiba
APC 9,690
PDP 14, 636
Kajola
APC 12, 982
PDP. 13, 600
Ido
APC. 8,585
PDP. 16, 726
Lagelu
APC 11, 923
PDP. 16, 217
Iwajowa
APC. 8,459
PDP. 9,358
Ogbomoso South
APC. 10,984
PDP. 11, 236
Afijio
APC. 7,591
PDP. 10, 515
Orelope
APC. 7, 546
PDP. 10, 460
Ibadan North East
APC 12, 553
PDP. 30, 824
Ibadan South East
APC 13, 277
PDP. 24, 556
Orire
APC. 15,810
PDP. 9,856
Ibarapa North
APC. 8, 644
PDP. 11,580
Atisbo
APC. 9,678
PDP. 10, 026
Ibarapa Central
APC. 7, 888
PDP. 10, 964
Ogo Oluwa
APC. 9, 547
PDP. 6, 152
Surulere
APC. 14,168
PDP. 7, 505
Ogbomoso North
APC 14, 442
PDP. 13, 035
Ibadan North
APC. 18, 868
PDP. 40, 785
Egbeda
APC. 13, 581
PDP. 24, 203
Itesiwaju
APC. 6, 825
PDP. 8, 612
Irepo
APC. 7, 862
PDP. 7, 633
Saki West
APC. 15, 147
PDP. 21, 184
Saki East
APC. 6, 345
PDP. 8, 527
Oyo West
APC. 9, 756
PDP. 12, 132
Oyo East
APC. 8, 721
PDP. 12, 580
Oluyole
APC. 9, 477
PDP. 18, 070
Olorunsogo
APC. 5, 277
PDP. 7, 554
Ona Ara
APC. 7,848
PDP. 14,430
Akinyele
APC. 12, 023
PDP. 23, 423
Iseyin
APC. 15, 435
PDP. 21, 080
Ibadan South West
APC. 18, 183
PDP 34, 445