Makinde, PDP Guber Candidate, Wins in Oyo 

By Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Seyi Makinde, has been declared the winner of the gubernatorial election in Oyo state.

He was declared the winner last night by the state Returning Officer, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who is the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, at the INEC state office in Ibadan, the state capital.

Makinde won in 28 Local Government Areas while Adelabu won in five councils.

The councils won by Makinde include Ibadan North West, Ibarapa East, Atiba, Kajola, Ido, Lagelu, Iwajowa, Ogbomoso South, Afijio, Oorelope, Ibadan North East, Ibadan South East, Ibarapa North, Atisbo and Ibarapa Central.

Others are Ibadan North, Egbeda, Itesiwaju, Saki West, Saki East, Oyo West, Oyo East, Oluyole, Olorunsogo, Ona Ara, Akinyele, Iseyin and Ibadan South West.

However the local government areas won by Adelabu are Orire, Ogo Oluwa, Surulere, Ogbomoso North and Irepo.

The results of the Local Government Areas as declared by the Collation Officers are :

Ibadan North West

APC 10, 221

PDP 20, 715

Ibarapa East

APC 8,646

PDP. 13,002

Atiba

APC 9,690

PDP 14, 636

Kajola

APC 12, 982

PDP. 13, 600

Ido

APC. 8,585

PDP. 16, 726

Lagelu

APC 11, 923

PDP. 16, 217

Iwajowa

APC. 8,459

PDP. 9,358

Ogbomoso South

APC. 10,984

PDP. 11, 236

Afijio

APC. 7,591

PDP. 10, 515

Orelope

APC. 7, 546

PDP. 10, 460

Ibadan North East

APC 12, 553

PDP. 30, 824

Ibadan South East

APC 13, 277

PDP. 24, 556

Orire

APC. 15,810

PDP. 9,856

Ibarapa North

APC. 8, 644

PDP. 11,580

Atisbo

APC. 9,678

PDP. 10, 026

Ibarapa Central

APC. 7, 888

PDP. 10, 964

Ogo Oluwa

APC. 9, 547

PDP. 6, 152

Surulere

APC. 14,168

PDP. 7, 505

Ogbomoso North

APC 14, 442

PDP. 13, 035

Ibadan North

APC. 18, 868

PDP. 40, 785

Egbeda

APC. 13, 581

PDP. 24, 203

Itesiwaju

APC. 6, 825

PDP. 8, 612

Irepo

APC. 7, 862

PDP. 7, 633

Saki West

APC. 15, 147

PDP. 21, 184

Saki East

APC. 6, 345

PDP. 8, 527

Oyo West

APC. 9, 756

PDP. 12, 132

Oyo East

APC. 8, 721

PDP. 12, 580

Oluyole

APC. 9, 477

PDP. 18, 070

Olorunsogo

APC. 5, 277

PDP. 7, 554

Ona Ara

APC. 7,848

PDP. 14,430

Akinyele

APC. 12, 023

PDP. 23, 423

Iseyin

APC. 15, 435

PDP. 21, 080

Ibadan South West

APC. 18, 183

PDP 34, 445