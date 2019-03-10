APC Wins Two Assembly Seats in Osun

Mr Adetoyi Adeyinka of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of Odo-Otin Constituency seat in Osun House of Assembly by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Prof. Mabayoje Aluko, INEC Returning Officer, said on Sunday that Adeyinka scored 13,619 votes to win the seat.

Aluko said his closet rival, Mr Adewale Egbedun of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored 8,304 votes to place second.

Similarly, INEC has declared Mr Gbenga Ogunkanmi of APC as winner of Ayedire Assembly seat.

Prof. Femi Agboola, INEC Returning Officer, said Ogunkanmi scored 10,090 to emerge winner of the seat.

Agboola, a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said Ogunkanmi’s closet rival, Mr Solomon Ogunbiyi of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored 4,171 votes to place second. (NAN)