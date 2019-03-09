Saraki, Lai Mohammed, Abdulrazaq Win Polling Units

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The results of the Saturday’s polls in Kwara state have coming out in the state with Senate President Bukola Saraki delivering all the three polling units at his Ode-Opobiyi polling unit in Ajikobi ward in Ilorin West local government council area of the state to PDP.

They are as follows: PU 005- Governorship PDP 157, APC 21, House of Assembly- PDP 151, APC 21; PU005 Governorship PDP 179, APC 51, House of Assembly, PDP 179, APC 48; PU 006 Governorship, PDP 253, APC 125, House of Assembly, PDP 257, APC 118; and PU 021 Governorship, PDP 202, APC 45, House of Assembly, PDP 202, APC 45.

Also, the minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, delivered his polling unit to APC in Oro town in Irepodun local government council area of the state. At polling unit 006, Oro Ward 2, Governorship -APC 198, PDP 039. House of Assembly – APC 186, PDP 048.

The APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, delivered his polling unit to APC with a landslide

At his Idigba polling unit, 004 Adewole ward, in Ilorin West local government council area of the state, APC polled 592 votes as against PDP’s 80.

The APC also won the House of Assembly election with 573 votes as against PDP’s 80.

More results later….