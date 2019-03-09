Crisis: Ondo Imposes Curfew on Oba Akoko

James Sowole in Akure

Sequel to the breakdown of law and order, which led to the killing of two persons and destruction of property, Ondo State Government on Saturday declared curfew on Oba Akoko, a town in Akoko South West Local Government area of the state.

The declaration of curfew was contained in a statement signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Olugbenga Ale.

There was commotion in the town on Saturday, when suspected political thugs attacked Election Collation Centre for Akoko South West Constituency II, which led to the exchange of gunfire between security agents and the thugs.

The situation shut down the community while about 20 suspects were arrested by security agents.

According to Ale, all citizens and residents of the town are to stay indoor until further notice.

The statement reads: “In view of the massive disruption of the electoral process in Oba Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government , leading to indiscriminate and criminal shooting, wanton destruction of ballot boxes, properties, vehicles, homes and the general peace of citizens and Oba Akoko, the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN has ordered a total proscription of all human and vehicular movement in the town.

“All citizens and commuters through Oba Akoko are to stay indoor.

All roads within the town are closed down with immediate effect, all commercial activities are are shut down with immediate effect.

“All human beings are to remain indoors until further notice.

“Law enforcement agencies have been ordered to arrest anybody seen on the streets and other unauthorised areas.

“Any attempt to test the will of security agencies will be dealt with decisively.

“All residents of Oba Akoko are to obey this instruction until further notice”.

The statement warned all residents of the town to adhere strictly to the order and remain indoor until further notice.