Police Confirm INEC Office Razed in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom Police Command has confirmed the burning down of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Ibesikpo Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that unidentified hoodlums set fire to the office this Friday, barely 24 hours to the Governorship and House of Assembly polls.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Odiko MacDon confirmed the incident to newsmen in Uyo on Friday.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kaoje, is aware of the incident and has detailed senior police operatives to investigate the incident.

“We are investigating to ascertain whether it is a clear case of arson, and when the investigations are completed, we will let the people know,” MacDon said.

He said the findings would be made public while anyone found culpable will be made to face the law no matter how highly placed.

The command spokesman said security had been beefed up around all INEC offices and centers across the state. (NAN)