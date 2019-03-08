Again, Earth Tremor Hits Abuja

By Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Again, earth tremor has been reported in Mpape, a suburb of Abuja on Friday.

There are however unverified claims that the tremor claimed three lives.

Residents reported that the seismic disturbance occurred at about 2 a.m. when many of them were already in bed.

The tremor was said to have affected many buildings in the area. A resident named Favour, confirmed the incident to THISDAY. She also said the tremor claimed three lives in the community.

She said she woke up seeing dusts in her room and many items littering the place.

Earth tremor of frightening scale jolted Mpape, a hilly enclave and a site of huge quarry activity on September 8 last year.

More to follow…