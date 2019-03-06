FSTC Principal Harps on Sports for National Devt

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Principal, Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC), Yaba, Lagos, Dr. Ogochukwu Ufoegbune, has stressed the importance of sports to national development, saying that sports can improve the country’s economy and revenue base.

Speaking at the 48th annual inter-house sports competition of the school at the weekend, she said the country has long depended on oil as the only source of revenue generation and that there is need to diversify and a good area to diversify into is sports.

Apart from the economy, Ufoegbune said sports also helps students to perform better academically as it relaxes the body and when the body is relaxed, students will absorb better when they read.

She added that the sporting activities will impact positively in the students’ health and social interaction. “Irrespective of our status, age or academic class, our health must be adequately enhanced through engaging in physical activities and this programme affords us that opportunity.”

As a school focussed on grooming well-rounded students, she said students are allowed to experience all areas of life, including sports so that those who are good in sports can make a career out of it.

While urging the participating students to compete fair and square and to work together as a team, she implored the judges to be fair and firm in their judgement.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, who was represented by the Director, Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Lami Amodu, stressed the importance of winning clean, and appealed to the students not to succumb to the pressure to cheat or engage in the use of any substance expected to enhance performance.

On her part, Amodu stated that sports is good for everyone because its makes the mind focussed and can help one to avoid getting bogged down by negative thoughts.

“As your strength, skills and stamina increase through active involvement in sports, so also your image and confidence can improve through sports. As for the students, they become strong and very confident that they can also do things.”

The students, grouped into four houses- Yellow, Blue, Green and Red Houses- competed in events activities like 100m, 200m and 400m races, shuttle relay, high jump, school relay, tug of war, among others. High points of the event were the colourful marchpast and calisthenics display.