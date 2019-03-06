Buhari Pledges to Work Harder in His Second Term

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday pledged to work harder in his second term to consolidate his administration’s activities on security, economy, job creation, fight against corruption and upgrade of infrastructure.

According to presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, the president made the promise while hosting leaders of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), whom he said paid him a courtesy visit in the the State House.

“This is my last lap. I will try and work even harder than I have done. I assure you that I will not let you down. I pray that my best will be good enough,” he quoted the president as saying.

The statement added that the president thanked leaders of ACF for what he described as their consistent and dogged support as well as their goodwill.

According to the statement, the Chairman of ACF’s Board of Trustees, Mallam Adamu Fika, recalled some strategic projects being implemented by Buhari’s administration, which he said were important to both the North and the country, listing such projects to include: the Baro Dry Port and Mambilla Hydro Power station.

He quoted Fika as saying: “It is pleasing to note that since then, the Baro Dry Port has been commissioned, while some other projects have been reactivated and are now being implemented.”

“We pray that those organs of government charged with the responsibility for the implementation will double their efforts to ensure that these projects are executed fully to their logical conclusion within reasonable time.”