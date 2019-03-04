We Arrested Atiku’s Son-in-Law over Alleged €150m Money Laundering, Says EFCC

By Iyobosa Uwugiaren in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said Monday that Alhaji Babalele Abdullahi, the son-in-law of the defeated Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was being detained over alleged money laundering amounting to €150 million.

The Acting Head of Media and Publicity, EFCC, Mr. Tony Orilade, stated this while responding to THISDAY’s request for information over the arrest of Abdullahi.

‘’Yes, he Babalele is being investigated over alleged case of money laundering. The sum involved is 150 million euros. Investigation is on-going; he is in EFCC. We don’t do our investigation in the media. So, I don’t have details for now; but at the appropriate time we shall speak’’, Orilade stated.

Atiku had decried the detention of his son in law and lawyer by the anti-graft commission. In a Tweet on his Twitter handle on Monday he said, ‘’My son in law and lawyer have been detained, one for three weeks and the other recently. They are paying the price for supporting me.

‘’I urge those now persecuting them to remember that a government’s mandate is to pursue peace and justice for all, and not just those who support them’’.

On his part, the Media Adviser to the PDP presidential candidate, Paul Ibe, in a statement on Saturday stated that ‘’Babalele’s ordeal was part of moves to cajole Atiku into congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari who was declared re-elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

He added that operatives of the anti-graft agency were not given access into the house until Babalele’s lawyers arrived.

“The EFCC agents numbering about two dozen came in 2 regular vehicles, an 18-seater Toyota bus (registration Abuja CS 522 RSH) and a hilux van.’’