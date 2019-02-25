INEC Office Burnt in Osun, Ballot Papers Destroyed

By Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State was yesterday attacked, officials confirmed.

Suspected hoodlums were said to have besieged the office of the commission, shooting at the office and destroying parts of its property.

Some of the items destroyed included ballot papers and boxes, which were burnt, and two generator sets.

Meanwhile, INEC has declared the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Oluwole Oke, as the winner of the Oriade/Obokun federal constituency.

The returning officer, Prof Rasaki Adebayo, from Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, while declaring the result, said Hon Wole Oke of the People Democratic Party (PDP) won the election with over 25, 000 votes against APC candidate who polled over 19, 000.