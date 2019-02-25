Buhari Defeats Atiku in 10 Kano LGAs 

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in last Saturday’s presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari, is leading in 10 out of the 44 local government areas in Kano State.

In Tofa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State, the returning officer for the Dr. Mohammed Murtala, announced that the APC Presidential candidate scored 19,984 while that of the PDP scored 7,732 votes.

He also announced that the APC candidate for the Kano North senatorial district scored 16,794, while that of the PDP scored 10,746 and PRP got 397 votes.

In Madobi LGA, the constituency of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, failed to deliver Atiku Abubakar as the party secured 13,111 while Buhari scored 26,110.

At Garun Malam LGA, the returning officer for the presidential election, Professor Dahiru Sani-Shuaibu, said the APC candidate scored 23,810 while the PDP scored 4,861 votes.

Also in Bagwai LGA, the returning officer for the Senate and House of Representatives from the local government area, Dr. Umar Abbas, said the APC senatorial candidate for Kano South scored 18,412 while that of PDP scored 8,548 votes.

He further announced that the APC candidate for the House of Representatives scored 18,029 while the PDP candidate scored 8,262 votes.

In Kunchi local government area of the state, Buhari scored 20,375 while Atiku got 4,983.

However, at Gabasawa local government area, Buhari of APC scored 24,420, while the PDP candidate scored 6,130.

In Bunkure LGA, the APC secured 7,232, while PDP got 9,528 in the presidential election.

In Rimi Gado LGA, Buhari scored 20,589 and PDP presidential candidate secured 10, 305, while in Karaye local government area, the APC presidential candidate scored 23,023 and PDP presidential candidate secured 8,265.

In Dawakin Tofa LGA, the local government area of the state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the APC presidential candidate scored 37,417 while the PDP presidential candidate secured 6,507.

THISDAY at INEC head-quarters in Kano learnt that result was still trickling in in batches for the presidential election at the time of filling this report while the senatorial result would be announce at three senatorial districts