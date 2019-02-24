Not Forgetting the Many Killings

Many equally important developments were lost in the rage that trailed last week’s postponement of the general election. But, for the record, they are too important to be left without a mention. Do you know that even without President Muhammadu Buhari’s shoot-on-sight order, there were many killings connected to the postponed elections?

For instance, in Benue, an APC local government chairman in Ohimini, Mr. Boniface Okloho was shot and killed in the period. In Delta State, Mr. Lawrence Ijei, an aide to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, was killed alongside his driver. Two women were killed in Kogi State during a protest by women. Two supporters of the PDP were shot dead in Ebonyi State while one Captain and 11 civilians were reportedly killed in both Katsina and Niger States respectively. There were several others that could not be captured here.

These killings were too many and when factored into account, Buhari’s blanket order to security operatives, who have never been guided by the rules of engagement, it is worthy of note that everyone maintains absolute caution as they go about their activities today while results of the elections are being awaited. Nevertheless, government must prove to be more responsible with the security of lives and properties.