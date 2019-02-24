Buhari Defeats Atiku in 8 LGAs in Kwara

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Presidential candidate of APC, President Muhammadu Buhari, has defeated PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in 8 out of 16 local government council areas of Kwara state in Saturday’s presidential elections.

The affected local government councils won by President Buhari are Oyun, Offa, Patigi, Ekiti, Moro, Irepodun, Asa and Ilorin East while Alhaji Abubakar won only Oke-Ero LGA.

In the results released in Ilorin on Sunday by the state collation officer of INEC, Professor Bala Abdullahi, the APC candidate polled 11,051 votes as against Alhaji Atiku Abubakar that polled 4,904 votes in Oyun local government council area of the state.

The other results released include:

Oke-Ero – APC: 6,079; PDP: 6, 242

Ekiti – APC: 6,662; PDP: 5,397,

Asa – APC: 15,976; PDP: 10,705

Irepodun – APC: 14, 395; PDP: 10,232,

Moro – APC:17,534, PDP: 7,598

Ilorin East – APC: 31,039; PDP: 12,820,

Offa – APC 23,685; PDP 4,540

Patigi – APC 14,791; PDP 3,493

Results of seven local government areas are still being awaited.