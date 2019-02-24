Buhari Defeats Atiku in 8 LGAs in Kwara

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin
Presidential candidate of APC, President Muhammadu Buhari, has defeated PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in 8 out of 16 local government council areas of Kwara state in Saturday’s presidential elections.
The affected local government councils won by President Buhari are Oyun, Offa, Patigi, Ekiti, Moro, Irepodun, Asa and Ilorin East while Alhaji Abubakar won only Oke-Ero LGA.
In the results released in Ilorin on Sunday by the state collation officer of INEC, Professor Bala Abdullahi, the APC candidate polled 11,051 votes as against Alhaji Atiku Abubakar that polled 4,904 votes in Oyun local government council area of the state.
The other results released include:
Oke-Ero – APC: 6,079; PDP: 6, 242
Ekiti – APC: 6,662; PDP: 5,397,
Asa – APC: 15,976; PDP: 10,705
Irepodun – APC: 14, 395; PDP: 10,232,
Moro – APC:17,534, PDP: 7,598
Ilorin East – APC: 31,039; PDP: 12,820,
Offa – APC 23,685; PDP 4,540
Patigi – APC 14,791; PDP 3,493
Results of seven local government areas are still being awaited.