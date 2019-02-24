Atiku Leads in 8 Out of 13 LGs in Ebonyi

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is leading in eight of 13 local government areas of Ebonyi in the Presidential results announced by INEC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the eight local governments of Afikpo-South, PDP scored 12, 181 votes and 20,070 in Afikpo – North while APC got 5, 356.

Also in Ivo council area, PDP polled 12, 471 votes while APC secured 1, 945 and in Ohaozara LGA, the PDP scored 33, 651 while APC garnered 2, 058.

Dr Leonard Egbe, the INEC Returning Officer (RO) for Ebonyi Local Government area who announced the result said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) secured a total of 5, 766 votes.

According to him, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scored 17, 472 votes in the presidential election.

He said that a total of 111, 917 voters were registered in the local government while 26, 667 voters were accredited.

Egbe said that a total of 25, 534 voters participated in the presidential election in the local government area while 23, 850 were valid votes and 1, 684 rejected ballots.

Meanwhile, Dr Okonkwo Eze, the INEC returning Officer for Ishielu LGA who announced the result said the APC scored a total of 7,308 votes.

According to him, the PDP scored total of 23, 207 in the Presidential election.

He said that the total number of voters registered were 111, 251 voters in the local government while 33,345 were accredited to vote.

He also said that 31,151 were valid votes while rejected vote is 1, 490 and 32, 641 are total votes cast.

Also Dr Obasi Nwogo, Returning Officer for Onicha LGA said APC secured a total of 2, 972 votes while PDP scored 28, 239 for the Presidential election.

Nwogo said that total number of registered voters was 95, 631 with accredited voters of 33, 870.

Dr Cyril Umeh, the INEC Returning Officer for Ohaukwu LG, announced the result of APC with total votes of 10, 396 while PDP scored 22, 281 votes for the presidential election.

Umeh said total number of 155, 895 were registered in the Local government while 37, 898 were accredited.

He also gave 33, 806 as total valid votes, 2, 552 as rejected while total votes cast is 36, 358. (NAN)