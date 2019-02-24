APC Wins in Kano, Yobe LGs

(4:30PM)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday Presidential and National Assembly elections in Madobi Local Government Area of the state.

Madobi is the local government area of Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso, the Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial zone.

Dr Sani Umar, the returning officer for the local government, made the announcement on Sunday at Madobi.

He said that the APC presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, secured 26,110 to defeat the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar who got 13,113 votes.

Similarly, Prof. Mansir Umar-Bindawa, the returning officer who announced the National Assembly election results, said the APC candidate for Kano Central senatorial candidate secured 22,731, while the PDP senatorial candidate got 15,524 votes in the local government.

According to Umar-Bindawa, the APC House of Representatives candidate defeated his PDP counterpart with 22,100 votes as against 15,925 votes.

Similarly, INEC has declared the APC presidential candidate as winner of Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The INEC returning officer, Dr Mohammed Murtala, who announced the result, said Buhari scored 19,984 to defeat Atiku of the PDP who polled 7,732 votes.

Murtala also announced APC as winner of the Kano North Senatorial zone with 16,794 votes as against PDP’s 10,746 and PRP’s 397 votes.

The returning officer for the presidential election in Garin Malam Local Government Area, Prof. Dahiru Sani-Shuaibu, said APC scored 23,810 against PDP’s 4,861 votes.

Dr Umar Abbas, the returning officer for the Senate in Garin Malam Local Government, said APC’s senatorial candidate for Kano South Senatorial zone scored 18,412, while the PDP candidate scored 8,548 votes.

Abbas also declared APC House of Representatives’ candidate winner after polling 18,029 to defeat PDP’s candidate who scored 8,262 votes.

In Yobe State, the APC scored 12,227 votes against PDP’s 325 votes in the presidential election in Gujba Local Government Area of the state.

Dr Madu Gadaka, the Collation Officer of the local government, while presenting the election results on Sunday, said a total of 13,526 votes were cast, out of which APC garnered 12,227 and PDP scored 325, while 635 votes were rejected.

Prof. Abubakar Gundiri, presidential collation officer in Yobe, asked agents of the parties if their records tally with the submission made by the local government collation officer.

Dr Zaji Bunu, APC agent and Dr Abdu Bulama of PDP, both agreed with the figures submitted as true copy of the election results. (NAN)