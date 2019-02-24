APC Wins 2 Senate, 5 Reps Seats in Ekiti

* Senate minority leader olujinmi loses

*Fayemi hails victory

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress(APC) as winner of two out of the three s3nate seats and five out of the six House of Representatives seats in the Saturday’s National Assembly elections.

In the results declared so far, Prince Dayo Adeyeye of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared winner of the Ekiti South Senatorial District.

However, results of Senatorial election in Ekiti Central has not been declared, where Hon Opeyemi Bamidele of the APC slugged it out with his counterpart in the PDP, Mr Obafemi Adewale.

Result of election in Ekiti South federal constituency II, involving Hon Femi Bamisile of the APC and the present occupant, Hon Akin Awodumila of the PDP, has not been officially declared by INEC.

INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Laide Lawal announced the results in the early hours of Sunday in Ikere.

While the winner scored 77,621 votes, the opposition People’s Democratic Party and Senate Minority Leader, Senator . Biodun Olujimi polled a total of 53,741 votes

Apart from the APC and PDP, the other parties that participated in the election were Democratic Alliance (DA), Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), People’s Party of Nigeria (PPN), NAC and others

Similarly, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Prof. Sunday Abayomi Fasina declared the Sen. Adetunmbi of the APC the winner of the Ekiti North Senatorial District poll.

Sen. Adetunmbi polled 60,689 votes to defeat the incumbent Senator

Duro Faseyi of the PDP who recorded 49,209 votes.

However, the candidates of the All Progressives in both Ekiti South constituency 1 and Ekiti North constituency II, Hon. Yemi Adaramodu and Olarewaju Ibrahim were declared the winner with a wide margin of victory respectively.

Hon. Yemi Adaramodu of the APC emerged with a total number of 41864 as against the candidature of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, Mr. Segun Adekola who polled 24, 707.

While All Progressives Congress candidates in Ekiti North constituency II, Olarewaju Ibrahim polled 29,388 votes against the PDP flagbearer , Arch Olusola Omotoso who garnered 23,684 votes.

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi on Sunday , hails election results declared , which favoured all the National Assembly candidates of the party.

Governor Fayemi spoke at the Government House Chapel, Ado-Ekiti , where he worshiped along with Prince Dayo Adeyeye (Senator-Elect for Ekiti Central District) and Hon Sola Fatoba (member –Elect, House of Representatives Ekiti Central 1) and Prof Dupe Adelabu, a former Deputy Governor of the state.

He, however , sympathised with families of victims of election violence as reported in some parts of the country, while urging Nigerians to always seek for peace at all time,

Governor Fayemi also urged winners in the election to be humble and focus on service delivery. He advised them to see their victory as a product of God’s grace and not as a result of their power or might.

“We have every reason to thank God for the peaceful conduct of the election in Ekiti State. Two weeks ago, the congregation here raised prayer points concerning the peaceful conduct of the election in our state. And God indeed answered our prayers.

“The elections held in a peaceful atmosphere in Ekiti. We pray for the repose of the lives lost during the election in some parts of the country and pray that peace will reign supreme in the country”.