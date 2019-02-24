Akwa Ibom APC Debunks Fake Results in Circulation

The Director General, Obong Nsima Ekere Campaign Organisation, the governorship platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State has debunked the fake results being circulated online and in the state.
The Akwa Ibom APC also revealed plans by the PDP to consolidate on the already released fake results. He said,
“Having been dented by the body language of the good people of Akwa Ibom and their love for change and ‘Next Level’ mantra, it is understandable that the party is grabbing at straws. ”
“However, they should be mindful that release of fake results is a punishable offence as it misleads the public and can go on to instigate violence”.
Continuing, he called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure due process is carried out.
“Opposition does not confer immunity on anyone to flout the law. We have also found out that these questionable characters within the PDP are misconstruing the freedom afforded by the various social media platforms to their advantage. The anonymity that the platforms offer have also been used as a cover by many to achieve their hideous political gains.
“We therefore urge all well-meaning citizens of Akwa Ibom, Nigeria and even reasonable members of the opposition not to be bought by these cheap antics of the PDP.
“Let’s restrain our wards from being used by these unscrupulous elements. The Independent National Electoral Commission is the only authorised commission that can release trusted and certified results. We enjoin everyone to discard every other result.”