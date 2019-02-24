Akwa Ibom APC Debunks Fake Results in Circulation

The Director General, Obong Nsima Ekere Campaign Organisation, the governorship platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State has debunked the fake results being circulated online and in the state.

In a press release made available to the media, he said, “Our attention has been called to the malicious intention by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) within the state and their recent spate of the release of fake election results. While it is not surprising, it must be stopped at its root.”

The Akwa Ibom APC also revealed plans by the PDP to consolidate on the already released fake results. He said,

“Having been dented by the body language of the good people of Akwa Ibom and their love for change and ‘Next Level’ mantra, it is understandable that the party is grabbing at straws. ”

“However, they should be mindful that release of fake results is a punishable offence as it misleads the public and can go on to instigate violence”.

Continuing, he called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure due process is carried out.