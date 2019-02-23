Tinubu: I Have No Relation to or Interest in Act Technologies 

By Olaoluwakitan Babatunde



All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has condemned an online report incorrectly linking him with a company called Act Technologies Limited.

Asiwaju has absolutely no relation to, or interest in, Act Technologies Limited, a statement by Tinubu Media Office yesterday pointed out.

“He had never even heard of the company until the PDP (and its cronies in the media) started this campaign of calumny a few days ago.

“Moreover, Asiwaju has never been involved in the supply of card readers, voter registration and accreditation frameworks or any other materials or services to INEC. The story is but an unfortunate and crude attempt to malign Asiwaju’s name,” the statement added.

The statement titled ‘Response to Allegations in Saharareporters’ reads: “If lies were sand, this story would be a desert. Perhaps the only thing this story manages to get correct is the spelling of Asiwaju’s name. However, the story is but an unfortunate and crude attempt to malign Asiwaju’s name. Asiwaju has absolutely no relation to, or interest in, Act Technologies Limited.

“Let us be clear in this matter. If any political party was in control of INEC’s procurement practices in 2014/2015 it would have been the one in control of the federal government at that time. Asiwaju never asked for, nor did he receive, anything or any contract from Jonathan’s government. Even President Jonathan would not have sat idly by while important electoral contracts were being handed over to his most implacable political foe. As often happens with fiction concocted by amateurs, the application of a little common sense causes the entire story to fall apart.

“Even the technological aspects of the report are fantastical and unfounded. The whole thing simply makes no sense from a technical point of view.

The report only makes sense as part of a concerted effort to attack Asiwaju. Why the PDP and their media boosters fear him so much, we leave for them to answer. But it is odd that they expend so much time and energy manufacturing falsehoods against someone whose name will not even appear on any ballot.

“This story is simply another effort by those opposed to President Buhari and the APC to justify their plans to distort the elections by alleging that the APC government is illegitimate and was rigged into office. The only problem being that the facts do not support their claims nor their rationale for cheating. These people are incurable. They do not rig because they were once victimised by rigging. They rig because rigging is not only in their blood, it is their blood.

“Such errant nonsense has no place in our national discourse. To publish such an unfounded report is more than shoddy journalism, it is malicious. The publication and its editors should be ashamed.”