Polls: Africa Solidly Behind Nigeria, Says Johnson-Sirleaf

By Alex Enumah in Abuja



Head of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission (EOM) and former president of Liberia, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has assured Nigeria of the support of the entire nations of Africa, as the country goes to polls today to elect a new leader for the next four years.

The elections of the President and national law makers were slated for last Saturday February 16, but had to be postponed to today due to logistics challenges, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it encountered.

Johnson-Sirleaf, who addressed a news conference in Abuja yesterday, said that ECOWAS watched with keen interest the manner in which both INEC and the populace handled the issue of the postponement.

She commended Nigerians for the patience and calm exhibited up till now, stating that the progress made by the commission signalled a “deepening and building of confidence in the electoral processes.”

The former Liberia President urged Nigerians, particularly the political class to sustain the peace that characterised the postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly Election and also conduct themselves according to the laws of the land, as they go to the polls today.

“We extend thanks, admiration and gratitude to the Nigerian people for their patience in the face of the last minute interruptions to their lives with the postponement of the 2019 general elections.

“We have watched the progress of INEC over the past week working together with domestic and international partners in addressing their logistical and technical challenges.

“We are pleased that these operational constraints have been significantly addressed thus creating a conducive atmosphere for tomorrow’s (today’s) general elections.

“We commend our brothers and sisters across the length and breadth of this great country for remaining calm and resilient as these concerns were addressed.”

Johnson-Sirleaf described the signing of the 2019 Peace Accord by the various political gladiators as a further demonstration of the commitment of Nigeria to democracy.

She expressed confidence that the same level of maturity would be demonstrated during the remaining phase of the electoral process.