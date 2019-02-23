Large Turnout of Voters in Minna

Laleye Dipo in Minna

An unprecedented large turnout of voters was recorded as the presidential and National Assembly elections took off in Minna on Saturday.

Voting also commenced at all the polling stations as early as 8.15am following the early arrival of materials and officials.

However, the accreditation was a little slow though there was some rejection of voters by the card readers.

It was also observed that the large number of parties on the ballot made the exercise slow.

The exercise has so far been smooth and very peaceful.