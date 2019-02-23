INEC Orders Extension of Voting Time in Polling Units Where Voting Commenced Late

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ordered extension of voting time at polling units where voting processes were not activated at 8 a.m.

The National Commissioner in charge of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr. Festus Okoye, disclosed this Saturday while giving an update on the voting process so far.

He said that the challenges being faced by the commission include; non activation of polling units by 8 a.m, security issues, malfunctioning of the Smart Card Readers, among others.

“Any polling unit where election did not start by 8a.m will be extended by the number of hours delayed. “

Details later…