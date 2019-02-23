IG Visits Polling Units in FCT

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has embarked on visits to Polling Units across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja to assess the security situation in and around the various voting centers in the capital.

Adamu in a convoy of some security chiefs and journalists arrived at ward 002 in Garki Model Primary School in Garki Village, by Da’a Social Club.

As about 12.15pm when he arrived the center, voting was ongoing in an orderly and peaceful manner.

While some voters were seen casting their votes, others were still undergoing accreditation.

Officials however told the IG everything had been orderly and peaceful so far.