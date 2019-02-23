Clampdown: We’ll Tackle Obiano Soon, Says IPOB

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that the level of clampdown on its members in Anambra State particularly and in the states of the South-east was worrisome.

The group said it would be forced to tackle the Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano soon, over his involvement in the high number of arrest of its members in Anambra State.

A press release by the Media and Publicity secretary of IPOB, Mr. Emma Powerful disclosed that there had been incessant harassment, abduction, arrest and torture including house to house search for innocent and unarmed civilians in Aguata, Orumba North and South Local Government Areas of the state, perceived to be members of IPOB.

Part of the release reads, “We the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its leadership worldwide consider it imperative to put the civilised world on notice concerning the incessant harassment, abduction, arrest and torture including house to house search for innocent and unarmed civilians in Aguata, Orumba North and South Local Government Areas of Anambra State.

“Since our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu lifted the ban on election boycott on Thursday night in the whole of Biafraland, Willie Obiano of Anambra State and other Igbo state governors subservient to Fulani caliphate and beholden to Jubril-Buhari have intensified their clampdown on IPOB through illegal midnight raids and kidnapping.

‘We are fully aware that most of Igbo governors are not happy with IPOB because their previous strategy of using our election boycott as cover to rig the vote in favour of Jubril-Buhari, particularly in Anambra State where Willie Obiano has instructed the Fulani Muslim dominated Nigerian Army and police to deploy into our villages to abduct and kill anybody who is perceived to be against voting for Jubril-Buhari and APC in the state.’

The group further said, “We are calling on the chattering class and people who may come in defense of Willie Obiano in the future to take cognisance of what he is doing to innocent men, women and their families in the name of serving his Fulani masters.

“His associates should caution him about the inevitable consequences of tampering with innocent law abiding families in Anambra State because when we start with him, let his hired praise singers not say they were not warned in advance.

“Those condoning this evil by Obiano will be the first to blame IPOB any day we choose to confront Obiano. Let this press statement serve as a warning and reminder of what will befall Obiano in months to come,” the group said.

The group described itself as a peaceful mass movement, who despite all the provocations and deliberate attempt to push her into armed struggle has remained non-violent.